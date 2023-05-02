Jammu, May 2: Panic gripped the Narwal area in J&K's Jammu city after people heard a loud sound fearing it to be a blast. Police said there was no blast, but a short circuit near the petrol pump in the Narwal area which resulted in momentary panic among the bystanders. "There was no blast in the area. Things have returned to normal", police said. Further details were awaited. Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA Raids 12 Locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)