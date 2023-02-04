Municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday presented the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) annual Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24. The BMC Budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 are proposed at Rs 52,619.07 crore. This year's budget exceeds BMC's budget estimates for 2022-23 (Rs 4,5949.21 crore) by 14.52 percent. The civic body has allocated Rs. 27247 crores for capital expenditure that is spending on development projects. Speaking about the budget, BMC chief IS Chahal said, "For the first time in the history of BMC capital expenditure is more than revenue." BMC Budget 2023: Pollution Control, Better Health System Among Others Should Be in Civic Budget, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

BMC Unveils Rs 52,619.07 Crore Budget

The BMC has allocated Rs. 27247 crores for capital expenditure that is spending on development projects. For the first time in the history of BMC capital expenditure is more than revenue," said the BMC chief IS Chahal in his budget speech. — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) February 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)