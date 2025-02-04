The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will present its 2025-26 budget today, February 4. Mumbai's civic body will present the budget at 11 AM at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai. Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar will present the budget, while Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Saini will present the education budget. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Announces 30-Hour Water Cut in Parts of City on February 5 and 6; Check List of Affected Areas.

BMC Budget To Be Presented Today

The BMC will present its 2025-26 budget today at 11 AM at the BMC headquarters. Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar will present the budget, while Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Saini will present the education budget pic.twitter.com/eVBHDcmmQB — IANS (@ians_india) February 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)