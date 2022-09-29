The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation may get Rs. 20,000 as a bonus this Diwali 2022. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has promised to give Rs. 20,000 Diwali bonus to Mumbai Municipal Corporation employees. At least 1 lakh 2 thousand employees of the municipality will get the benefit of this. Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Fined Rs 3.66 Lakhs by BMC for Creating 183 Potholes in Mumbai.

Check Tweet:

मुंबई महानगरपालिका कर्मचाऱ्यांना २० हजार दिवाळी बोनस देण्याचं आश्वासन आयुक्त इकबाल सिंह चहल यांनी दिलं आहे. पालिकेच्या सुमारे १ लाख २ हजार कर्मचाऱ्यांना याचा लाभ मिळणार आहे.@mybmc — AIR News Mumbai, आकाशवाणी मुंबई (@airnews_mumbai) September 29, 2022

