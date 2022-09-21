The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a fine of Rs 3.66 lakh on the Lalbaughcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Mandal for creating around 183 potholes on the roads of Mumbai during Ganeshotsav 2022. According to BMC, a fine of Rs 2,000 has been levied for each pothole.

Lalbaugcha Raja Fined:

