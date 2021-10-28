Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan, said that Bombay High Court has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given on Friday, Rohatgi added. He expressed hope that all of them will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case.

Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan pic.twitter.com/jQGKYIBxrn — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

