A shocking incident unfolded at Mumbai’s Borivali station on August 2 around 3 pm, when a man travelling without a valid ticket went on a violent rampage inside the Ticket Checking Office. The chaos began after two passengers were caught travelling in a 1st-class coach with 2nd-class tickets aboard a Virar fast local. One of them had no ticket at all for the Andheri–Borivali stretch. When asked to pay the fine, the man became aggressive—damaging monitors, CPUs, and office equipment. Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector Shamsher Ibrahim sustained injuries. In a now-viral video, the man in a yellow kurta can be seen bleeding, shouting, and threatening staff with alleged Dharavi links. A woman with him suffered a panic attack. The Railway Protection Force quickly intervened, and GRP Borivali took custody of the culprits. Strict action is promised to ensure staff and passenger safety. Panvel: MNS Workers Vandalise Night Riders Bar Hours After Raj Thackeray Slams ‘Immoral Activities’ in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Land (Watch Video).

Chaos At Borivali Railway Station

The incident is of Borivali station on 02/08/25 when two passengers were traveling in a 1st class coach with a 2nd class ticket. When the Ticket Checker (TC) caught them and requested payment of the railway fine, the male passenger became agitated and damaged railway property,… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) August 2, 2025

