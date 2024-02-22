A recent incident involving a confrontation between a drunk auto rickshaw driver and traffic police officers in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was captured on camera. The incident occurred on Balasundaram Road during a routine vehicle check by a team of traffic police officers. The officers stopped an auto rickshaw driver to inspect his vehicle documents and found him to be intoxicated. The driver began to argue, claiming that he had been disrespected by one of the officers. A senior officer then instructed the driver to get into the police van. The situation escalated when one officer allegedly kicked the auto rickshaw driver, leading the driver to retaliate. Another officer allegedly struck the driver in response. Following this altercation, the driver was taken into the police van. Delhi Brawl Video: Fierce Fight Erupts Between Youth in Gokulpuri Market.

Brawl Between Auto Driver and Traffic Cops

A brawl between a drunk auto rickshaw driver and traffic police officers in #TamilNadu's #Coimbatore was recently caught on camera. The incident took place when a team of traffic police officers was conducting vehicle checks on #Balasundaram Road. They stopped an auto rickshaw… pic.twitter.com/XKTClRdkHc — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 22, 2024

