Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Earlier, he had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2, 2020. He'll be shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital where he was admitted earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed. Yediyurappa had held an emergency meeting over COVID, at his residence earlier today.

