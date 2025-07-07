In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 15-foot python was spotted in Bulandshahr recently. According to reports, the giant snake was sighted in the Dungra Jat village in the Jahangirabad police station area. After the incident came to light, villagers and children allegedly caught the 15-foot python with their bare hands in Bulandshahr. Multiple videos going viral on social media show villagers and children parading the giant snake in the area for reels and selfies. In the viral clips, children are seen carrying the giant snake for reels and selfies as a crowd follows them. It is also alleged that the forest department officials had no clue about the incident. Balrampur: 20-Foot Python Swallows Goat in UP Village, Later Spits It Out; Video Goes Viral.

15-Foot Python Caught in Bulandshahr

बुलंदशहर- जहाँगीराबाद कोतवाली क्षेत्र में 15 फुट का विशाल अजगर निकला। अजगर को ग्रामीणों औऱ बच्चों ने हाथ से ही पकड़ लिया। अनूपशहर मार्ग पर करीब 3 किमी तक अजगर के साथ रोड पर ही रील बनाई गई सेल्फी ली गई। घटनाक्रम की वन विभाग के अधिकारियों को भनक भी नहीं। pic.twitter.com/GdFvGQHEOI — ᴋᴀᴘɪʟ ɢᴏᴜʀ (@GaurBulandshahr) July 6, 2025

Children Carry Giant Snake for Reels and Selfies

15 फीट लंबे अजगर को ले जाते हुए यह वीडियो बुलंदशहर के जहांगीराबाद थाना क्षेत्र के डूंगरा जाट गांव की है... जहां करीब 2 किलोमीटर तक यह नन्ही फौज अजगर को उठाकर ले गई, रील बनाई और फोटो शूट किए... वीडियो में कई लोग नाबालिक हैं। बाद में अजगर को नहर किनारे जंगल में छोड़ आए... pic.twitter.com/OKBGXafaWh — Asif Ansari (@Asifansari9410) July 6, 2025

