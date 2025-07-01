In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a python swallowed a large goat in Balrampur. A video of the 20-foot-long python has also gone viral on social media. According to reports, the alleged incident occurred near the South Nagmani Ashram in Bardouliya (Bardaulia). In the viral clip, the python is seen swallowing a goat; however, the snake is seen spitting the animal out later before disappearing into a nearby hole. It is reported that locals were taken aback by the rare sight as several captured it on camera. Uttar Pradesh: Massive Python Rescued From Car Bonnet in Prayagraj, Video Goes Viral.

Python Spits Goat After Swallowing It in Uttar Pradesh

अजगर बड़ी बकरी निगल गया था, बकरी निगलने के बाद जब उसे परेशानी होने लगी तो उसने उगल दिया. वीडियो यूपी के बलरामपुर का है.pic.twitter.com/4ijlh4aVbt — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 30, 2025

Video of Python Spitting Out Goat in Balrampur Surfaces

