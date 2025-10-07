In a bizarre case of harassment in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, a local shopkeeper was forced to shut down his confectionery business after his neighbour allegedly released rats into the shop multiple times. According to a News24 report, Hirdesh Varshney, the shop owner, has now switched to selling sarees instead. The entire act was captured on CCTV video, which has since gone viral on social media. Cruelty Caught on Camera in Bulandshahr: Mother Slams Her Children to Ground, Beats Them With Slippers, Investigation Underway After Video Goes Viral.
Shopkeeper Forced To Shut Confectionery After Neighbour Releases Rats in UP
UP : बुलंदशहर में शख़्स ने पड़ोसी की दुकान पर छोड़े चूहे, परेशान व्यापारी ने कारोबार किया बंद
◆ पड़ोसी की करतूत हुई CCTV में कैद #UttarPradesh | Uttar Pradesh | Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/67WrKDn7Cr
— News24 (@news24tvchannel) October 7, 2025
