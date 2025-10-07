In a bizarre case of harassment in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, a local shopkeeper was forced to shut down his confectionery business after his neighbour allegedly released rats into the shop multiple times. According to a News24 report, Hirdesh Varshney, the shop owner, has now switched to selling sarees instead. The entire act was captured on CCTV video, which has since gone viral on social media. Cruelty Caught on Camera in Bulandshahr: Mother Slams Her Children to Ground, Beats Them With Slippers, Investigation Underway After Video Goes Viral.

Shopkeeper Forced To Shut Confectionery After Neighbour Releases Rats in UP

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

