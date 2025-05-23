A disturbing video from Etmad Sarai village in Bulandshahr’s Kotwali Dehat area has gone viral on social media, showing a woman brutally beating her two children. In the footage, the mother is seen slamming her children to the ground and hitting them with slippers, while also hurling abuses at other family members. The incident has sparked outrage online, with many condemning her actions. ASP Rijul Kumar confirmed that an investigation has been initiated based on the viral video. Police are examining the case and will take appropriate action following the inquiry. Child Abuse in Mumbai: Woman Hits Her Children With Belt, Disturbing Video Surfaces; Former High Court Judge Requests Police and Rights Groups To Take Action.

Cruelty Caught on Camera (Disturbing Video)

⚠️ Trigger Warning: Disturbing Video⚠️ कौन है ये क्रूर मां? पहले बच्चों को चप्पल से पीटती है, फिर उन्हें चारपाई से उठाकर जमीन पर पटक देती है, फिर मोबाइल से Video बनाने वाले को गालियां देती है... Video उत्तर प्रदेश में जिला बुलंदशहर का है !! pic.twitter.com/OOyX6Z4Gif — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 23, 2025

