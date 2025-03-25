Liquor vendors in Uttar Pradesh are offering massive discounts, including 'buy one, get one free,' to clear their stock before the March 31 deadline. Any unsold liquor after midnight will be seized by the government and become unsellable. Videos from Noida show long queues as customers rush to grab deals. Shop owners say they must sell everything to avoid losses. This yearly clearance rush is driven by state excise policies requiring liquor retailers to surrender leftover stock before the new financial year. Home Delivery of Liquor: Swiggy, BigBasket, Zomato and Blinkit May Soon Get Permission To Deliver Alcohol at Homes, Says Report; Check List of States Where Service Could Be Available.

Long Queues in Noida as Shops Clear Stock Before March 31

एक बोतल पर एक बोतल दारू फ्री – उत्तर प्रदेश के शराब ठेके वालों को 31 मार्च की रात 12 बजे तक सारा स्टॉक खत्म करना है। वरना बची हुई दारू सरकारी खाते में जमा हो जाएगी और उसकी बिक्री नहीं हो पाएगी। इसलिए ठेके वाले ग्राहकों को खूब ऑफर दे रहे हैं। Video नोएडा की है। pic.twitter.com/hCLD9sxleu — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 25, 2025

