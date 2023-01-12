They held talks on G7/G20 collaboration, along with marine and plastic waste.



Stressed that India and Japan may explore strengthening bilateral cooperation, especially on circular economy and resource efficiency, low carbon technology, green hydrogen: Union Minister @byadavbjp pic.twitter.com/I8UAtZvFT4— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)