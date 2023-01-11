Cabinet approves setting up of a national level multi-state cooperative organic society under Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002



Will act as an umbrella organisation for aggregation, procurement, branding and marketing of organic products.#CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/tukOEL7esV— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 11, 2023

