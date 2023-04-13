While hearing a plea for the reservation to Christian and Muslim Dalit converts, the Supreme Court recently said that it cannot shut its eyes to such constitutional questions. The apex court made its observation while listening to a plea surrounding the applicability of reservation to Christian and Muslim Dalit converts, reports Bar and Bench. The bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Aravind Kumar asked whether it could proceed hearing in a matter based on the contents of a report that has already been rejected by the Central government. The bench further said that it will consider whether such reports can be looked into for determining the constitutional issue of reservation for Dalit converts to Islam and Christianity. ‘Christians Are in Danger, a False Picture’, Centre to Supreme Court on Plea Alleging Attacks on Minority.

Cannot Shut Our Eyes to Such Constitutional Questions

