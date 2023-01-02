Car maker Kia India said it had closed 2022, clocking 47.7 per cent growth over 2021 with sale of 336,619 units.



The company had dispatched 254,556 units for the Indian market and exported 82,063 units.@KiaInd pic.twitter.com/cVwST44iPr— IANS (@ians_india) January 2, 2023

