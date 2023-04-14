Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud recently said that the Central government's motto should be to "Mediate, not Litigate". CJI DY Chandrachud said that the Central government should adopt mediation in a big way instead of taking recourse to litigation for resolving legal disputes, reports Bar and Bench. CJI also said that the government must adopt the robes of a friend, a partner and a problem solver. CJI DY Chandrachud, a Bob Dylan Fan, Says ‘If I Were a Cricketer, I Would Be Like Rahul Dravid’.

The Government Must Adopt the Robes of a Friend

Central government's motto should be "Mediate, not Litigate": CJI DY Chandrachud report by @prashantjha996 https://t.co/d6ZHWCZ1R9 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)