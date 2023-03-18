The Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud on Saturday spoke on his career among other things at India Today Conclave. While speaking, the 50th CJI said that he is a big fan of Bob Dylan and cricket. "I hardly get time [to follow the game]. But if I were a cricketer, I would be like Rahul Dravid," CJI Chandrachud said. The Chief Justice of India also remarked that he has never faced any executive pressure during his 23-year-long career as a judge. ‘All of You Were in a Happy Marriage’: CJI DY Chandrachud Questions Shiv Sena Rebel MLAs’ Objection to MVA Alliance After Three Years in Power.

In Cricket, I Would Be Like Rahul Dravid, Says CJI DY Chandrachud:

