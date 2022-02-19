The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to grant 'Y' category security to poet and activist Kumar Vishvas. Vishwas had recently said in an interview that during the 2017 elections, he warned Kejriwal not to go with “fringe elements”, separatists and forces associated with the Khalistani movement.

See Tweet:

Centre gives Kumar Vishwas a Y category security with CRPF cover. pic.twitter.com/9MNitAFbn8 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)