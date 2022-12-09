Chaired a meeting of Governors, LGs and CMs to discuss India's G-20 Presidency and aspects relating to the G-20 events which will take place across India through the coming year. Emphasised on how the states can showcase their rich potential and vibrant culture in these events.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2022

