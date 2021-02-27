Political leaders remember India’s valiant hero Chandra Shekhar Azad on his 90th death anniversary today. "Remembering the fearless revolutionary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad on his death anniversary today. An exceptional leader and a true patriot, Azad motivated and inspired many to join the freedom movement. His supreme sacrifice for our motherland will always be remembered", Vice President of India tweeted.

My tribute to the great freedom fighter Shri #ChandrashekharAzad Ji on his death anniversary. Read on Koo: https://t.co/lAE80o2G9z pic.twitter.com/lgqqn4sFY9 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 27, 2021

