India is observing 115th birth anniversary of Chandra Shekhar Azad, one of the greatest freedom fighters. President Ram Nath Kovind and politicians, including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Naveen Patnaik pays tribute to Chandra Shekhar Azad on his 115th Birth Anniversary.

