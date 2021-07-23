India is observing 115th birth anniversary of Chandra Shekhar Azad, one of the greatest freedom fighters. President Ram Nath Kovind and politicians, including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Naveen Patnaik pays tribute to Chandra Shekhar Azad on his 115th Birth Anniversary.

Remembering the valiant son of Bharat Mata, the remarkable Chandra Shekhar Azad on his Jayanti. During the prime of his youth he immersed himself in freeing India from the clutches of imperialism. He was also a futuristic thinker, and dreamt of a strong and just India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021

चंद्रशेखर आजाद का शौर्य ऐसा था कि अंग्रेज भी उनके सामने नतमस्तक हो जाते थे। आजाद ने बचपन से ही आजाद भारत के विचार को जिया व चरितार्थ किया और अंतिम सांस तक आजाद रहे। उनके बलिदान ने स्वाधीनता की जो लौ जगाई वो आज हर भारतवासी के ह्रदय में देशभक्ति की अमर ज्वाला बन धधक रही है। pic.twitter.com/CDwOOWAxfP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 23, 2021

असाधारण वीरता व अदम्य साहस के पर्याय, राष्ट्रभक्ति की प्रतिमूर्ति, स्वाधीनता संग्राम के प्रणेता अमर हुतात्मा चंद्रशेखर आजाद को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 23, 2021

My humble tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighter #ChandraShekharAzad on his birth anniversary. His courage, valour and undaunting spirit remains an inspiration for generations to come. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 23, 2021

Humble tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter and youth icon #ChandrashekharAzad on his birth anniversary. His devotion to the motherland, unwavering commitment to freedom struggle, bravery, and sacrifice continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/51DW89bJlP — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 23, 2021

Remembering the great revolutionary & freedom fighter, #ChandraShekharAzad on his birth anniversary. He was a devout patriot & a resolute leader. His fearless spirit inspired many youngsters to join the freedom movement. The nation will be ever indebted to him for his sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/Jx1CuPuMHJ — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)