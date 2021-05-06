Chaudhary Ajit Singh, former Union minister, and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief, died of COVID-19 on Thursday. The RLD chief had tested positive for COVID19 on April 20.

Rashtriya Lok Dal President Chaudhary Ajit Singh passes away, confirms Jayant Chaudhary He had tested positive for COVID19 on April 20 pic.twitter.com/TfNE5cimE4 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

.@RLDparty supremo & Former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh is no more. My condolences to @jayantrld & family in this hour of grief. May his soul Rest in Peace. Chaudhary Ji’s contribution to the welfare of farmer community will always be fondly remembered. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/dmABB0XeRR — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) May 6, 2021

