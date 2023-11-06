Heavy rainfall lashed Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Monday morning. Several videos of Chennai rains have surfaced on social media. Vehicular traffic was observed in many parts of Chennai after heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Chennai will experience rain over the next few days. Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of State, Holiday Declared in All Schools in Chennai (Watch Video).

Chennai Rains Today

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes parts of Chennai city. pic.twitter.com/1qK6krOxRc — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

Chennai Rains Today Video

Chennai Rains Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)