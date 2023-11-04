Tamil Nadu was battered by torrential rain on Saturday, November 4. The regional meteorological centre issued a warning of further showers over the next three days as heavy rains pounded numerous districts of the state. Rainfall in Chennai and its surrounding areas would be sporadic and occasionally heavy, according to Additional Director General of Meteorology S Balachandran. Meanwhile, the Chennai District Administration has announced that all schools would be closed today (November 4), owing to the expected heavy rainfall. Chennai Rains: Light to Moderate Morning Showers Witnessed in Tamil Nadu’s Capital City, Elated Residents Drop Pics and Videos.

Rain Lashes Several Parts of Tamil Nadu, School Holiday Declared in Chennai

Schools in Chennai shut for today due to heavy rainfall forecast: District Administration — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)