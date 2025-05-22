In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old girl, Ayesha Sheikh, died after a building wall collapsed onto a nearby house amid heavy rainfall today, May 22, in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The wall collapsed, burying five members of a family underneath the debris, killing the young girl. Swift response from rescue teams helped pull out the survivors from the debris. The injured were immediately rushed to Valley Hospital for treatment, with at least one reported to be in serious condition. Kalyan Building Collapse: 6 Dead, 5 Rescued After 4th Floor of Shri Saptashringi Building Collapses During Renovation in Maharashtra City (Watch Videos).

11-Year-Old Dies in Wall Collapse in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: Heavy rain caused the wall of a building to collapse onto a house, burying five family members. Eleven-year-old Ayesha Sheikh died, while four others were injured. Rescue efforts saved the survivors, with the seriously injured treated at… pic.twitter.com/ALOJb7AnBC — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2025

