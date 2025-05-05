Two Special Task Force (STF) jawans were injured in an IED blast near Karegutta Hills in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Sunday, May 4. They were evacuated to Raipur for better treatment. Their condition is out of danger, news agency ANI reported, citing a police official. More details are awaited. Anti-Naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh: Indian Tricolour Flies High at Karegutta Hill After Security Forces Capture It From Naxals in Major Breakthrough (See Pic).

2 STF Jawans Injured in IED Blast in Bijapur's Karegutta Hills

Bijapur, Chhattisgarh | Two STF jawans were injured in an IED blast near Karegutta Hills yesterday. They were evacuated to Raipur for better treatment. Their condition is out of danger: Police official — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025

