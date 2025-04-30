In a major breakthrough in the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, security forces have successfully taken control of Karegutta Hill, a key Naxal stronghold, and hoisted the national flag. The large-scale offensive, now in its ninth day, involves over 24,000 personnel from the CRPF, CoBRA, STF, DRG, Bastar Fighters, and state police units. After securing Neelam Hill earlier, forces are now focusing on Karighatta Hill, where around 2,000 armed Naxalites are reportedly trapped. Commandos were airdropped as part of the intensified push, marking a significant step forward in the state’s biggest anti-Naxal operation to date. 'Matter of Great Joy': Amit Shah Hails Surrender of 50 Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

Indian Tricolour Fly High at Karegutta Hill After Forces Recapture Key Naxal Stronghold

Chhattisgarh | A screenshot of a video shared with ANI, shows the tricolour flying atop Karegutta Hill that has been taken from Naxals during the anti-naxal operation by Security Forces in Bijapur The Karegutta hill located on the border of Chhattisgarh and Telangana, which was… pic.twitter.com/NnsCADlurU — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

