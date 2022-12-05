Four newborn babies died at Ambikapur Medical College in Chhattisgarh allegedly due to a power cut for 4 hrs in the SNCU ward on the night of December 4, prompting the probe into the matter. The State's Health Minister said "I've instructed Health Secy to form a probe team. Going to Ambikapur Hospital to gather more info. Further action will be ensured after the probe." Chhattisgarh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed by Minor Boy in Bemetara District.

Four Infants Die in 4 Hours Due To Alleged Power Cut:

Chhattisgarh | 4 infants died at Ambikapur Medical College allegedly due to a power cut for 4 hrs in SNCU ward last night I've instructed Health Secy to form probe team. Going to Ambikapur Hospital to gather more info. Further action will be ensured after probe: State Health Min pic.twitter.com/J0lWxsnfEC — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)