In an unfortunate incident that took place in Chhattisgarh, a CAF was killed in a pressure IED blast in the Bijapur district. According to reports, the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) jawan was allegedly killed in a pressure IED blast planted by naxals in the Bijapur district. Chhattisgarh: Encounter Breaks Out Between Naxals, Security Forces in Sukma Forest.

CAF Jawan Killed in IED Blast

Chhattisgarh | One CAF (Chhattisgarh Armed Force) jawan killed in pressure IED blast planted by naxals in Bijapur district. Details awaited. — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 27, 2023

