On the occasion of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2021, PM Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of the state. He extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "I wish that this state, which has a unique identity for folklore, folk-dance and art-culture, sets new benchmarks of progress." Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2021 Greetings: Chhattisgarh Formation Day WhatsApp Messages, Status, Quotes, SMS, Images and HD Wallpapers To Send on the State Foundation Day.

Read Tweet By PM Narendra Modi Here:

छत्तीसगढ़ के स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य के सभी लोगों को हार्दिक बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि लोकगीत, लोक-नृत्य और कला-संस्कृति के लिए विशिष्ट पहचान रखने वाला यह प्रदेश प्रगति के नए मानदंड स्थापित करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

