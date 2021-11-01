One of the seven states to celebrate its formation day is Chhattisgarh. The day is referred to as Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava, Chhattisgarh Divas or Chhattisgarh State Formation Day or, simply Chhattisgarh Formation Day. In 2000, Madhya Pradesh was divided into two states, granting Chhattisgarh the status of an independent state. Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour, which is why we bring a special list of Happy Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2021 images, Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava greetings, Chhattisgarh Formation Day 2021 messages, Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava wallpapers, Chhattisgarh Formation Day greetings, Chhattisgarh Formation Day wishes and more. Download them all for free and share them with your loved ones.

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chhattisgarh Day 2021!

