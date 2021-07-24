The DDMA on Saturday said that the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will open in Delhi from July 26, coming Monday, with 50 per cent seating capacity:

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to open with 50 percent seating capacity in Delhi from July 26: DDMA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2021

