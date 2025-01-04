A tragic incident unfolded in Hamirpur district, where a man allegedly took his own life after accusing his wife and mother-in-law of severe harassment. The 30-year-old, whose identity has been withheld, consumed poison on January 4, 2025, and passed away. Before his death, he recorded a video in which he made serious allegations against his wife and mother-in-law. In the video, the man expressed, "The love has come to an end, and your bowl will soon be empty. Whatever severe punishment is possible, it should be given to my wife and mother-in-law." His emotional appeal indicates the torment he had been experiencing, with the video revealing a deep sense of frustration and helplessness. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Social Media Content Creator Ankur Nath Dies by Suicide on Instagram Live As Followers Watch in Horror in Janjgir Champa.

Man Consumes Poison, Commits Suicide, Blames Wife and Mother-in-Law

यूपी के जिला हमीरपुर में एक युवक ने जहर खाकर जान दे दी। मरने से पहले उसने Video बनाकर पत्नी और सास पर उत्पीड़न के आरोप लगाए। बोला– "प्रेम इस एंड में आ चुका है कि आपकी झोली खाली होने जा रही है। जितना बुरा से बुरा दंड हो, वो मेरी घरवाली और सास को मिलना चाहिए" pic.twitter.com/1EGMfzTbxl — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 4, 2025

