A tragic incident in Balangir, Odisha, claimed the life of snake helpline volunteer Santosh Chanda, a well-known snake handler from Sahupada in Sindhekela village. Santosh was called on Wednesday evening to capture a cobra that had entered a villager’s home. After successfully rescuing the reptile, he attempted a public demonstration of his handling skills in the village square. During the act, the cobra bit him on the tongue, and he collapsed immediately. He was rushed to Bhawanipatna hospital but was declared dead shortly after arrival. The incident has shocked the local community, which admired his courage and voluntary service. Wildlife experts have warned against risky snake performances, urging people to report snake sightings to trained forest personnel and avoid handling venomous reptiles without proper expertise. Snake Attack in Indore: Constable Dies After Cobra Bite While Trying To Catch Reptile in Madhya Pradesh; Video Surfaces.

Cobra Bite Kills Odisha Snake Rescuer During Public Display

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of OTV Khabar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)