A tragic incident in Indore’s Sadar Bazar area claimed the life of constable Santosh Chaudhary, who was bitten by a cobra while attempting to catch the reptile. The 17-year veteran officer reportedly tried to take a photo with the snake at the time of the attack. Despite receiving medical treatment, he succumbed to the venom, leaving colleagues and locals in shock. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the moment the snake bit him as he held the reptile with his bare hands. King Cobra Attack in Dehradun: Panic As Forest Team Attacked by Venomous Snake During Rescue in Uttarakhand's Bhaunwala Village, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

इंदौर में 17 साल से सेवा कर रहे कांस्टेबल संतोष चौधरी की मौत जहरीले साँप के काटने से हो गई। साँप पकड़ने और उसके साथ तस्वीर खिंचवाने के दौरान हादसा हुआ। इलाज के बावजूद वे बच नहीं सके.. pic.twitter.com/hd3KyRSlCE — 𝙼𝚛 𝚃𝚢𝚊𝚐𝚒 (@mktyaggi) September 22, 2025

