In a bizarre incident that took place in Maharashtra, a cobra snake was allegedly found inside a moving car in Kohpaur. A video of the snake being found inside the car has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by Twitter user Raj Maji, who said that a cobra snake was seen in a moving car on the highway near Kolhapur. The 1-minute 22-second video clip shows a man from an animal rescue group trying to take the snake out of the car. As the video moves further, the man is seen pulling the snake out and then releasing it in a nearby field on the other side of the road. Snake Pops Out of ATM Machine in Maharashtra's Buldhana, Video Goes Viral.

Cobra Spotted Hidden Inside a Moving Car in Maharashtra

