In a surprising yet scary incident, a huge Indian python was found coiled up inside the car engine in Rajasthan's Ajmer. A video has surfaced on social media showing the huge python inside the engine area of the car. The python had crawled into the bonnet of the car. It was then retrieved safely after hours of effort from a Snake Helpline employee, a voluntary snake rescue and conservation organisation. Leopard Attack in Bhilwara: Big Cat Wreaks Havoc in Rajasthan Villages, Leaves Several Locals Seriously Injured.

Python in Ajmer

वायरल वीडियो राजस्थान के अजमेर का है. यहां एक कार की बोनट पर 7 फीट लंबा अजगर घुसा दिखाई दिया. pic.twitter.com/fUDFNpts2K — Abhishek Kumar (@pixelsabhi) August 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)