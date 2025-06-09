Coimbatore police busted an INR 2 crore fake currency racket and arrested Ilavarasan from Dharmapuri for his role in the scam. He reportedly lured victims by offering INR 2 lakh in counterfeit notes in exchange for INR 50,000 genuine cash. The fake notes were printed single-sided to avoid easy detection. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows authorities seizing a large stash of counterfeit currency along with printers and mobile phones used to produce the fake notes. Four of Ilavarasan’s accomplices remain at large as the investigation continues. Coimbatore Shocker: Odisha Man Bitten by Rabid Dog Slits Own Throat While Undergoing Treatment at Tamil Nadu Hospital, Dies; Video Surfaces.

Counterfeit Currency Worth INR 2 Crore Seized in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Police seized fake currency worth ₹2 crore and arrested Ilavarasan from Dharmapuri. He lured victims by offering ₹2 lakh in counterfeit notes for ₹50,000 genuine currency. The scam used single-sided printed notes. Police also recovered printers and… pic.twitter.com/DpuqF2pvL0 — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)