A 35-year-old man from Odisha, identified as Ram Chandar, fatally slit his own throat at a government hospital in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday. The disturbing incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media. Chandar had been bitten by a rabid dog days earlier and was admitted to an isolation ward as his condition worsened. Suffering from late-stage rabies, he exhibited extreme aggression and erratic behavior—common symptoms of the disease. In a violent episode, he shattered a glass pane from a notice board and used the shards to inflict fatal injuries on himself. Due to the risk of rabies transmission, hospital staff refrained from immediate intervention and alerted the Race Course Police. Despite their response, Chandar succumbed to his injuries. Dog Attack Caught on Camera in Alwar: College Student Attacked by Stray Dogs While Talking on Phone Outside Her House in Rajasthan, Suffers Injuries; Video Surfaces.

Rabies Patient Slits Own Throat in Coimbatore Hospital

