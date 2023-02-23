Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday was stopped from boarding a plane at Delhi airport. Officials of Delhi police said that Khera was stopped from boarding the plane after they received a request from Assam police to stop him. Congress party said that Khera was deplaned from Delhi-Raipur flight as it questioned as to on what grounds and under whose order he was deplaned. CR Kesavan, Great Grandson of C Rajagopalachari, India's First Indian Governor-General, Resigns From Congress Party; Read His Resignation Letter Here.

Pawan Khera Deplaned at Delhi Airport

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Delhi-Raipur flight, asks on what grounds and under whose order — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)