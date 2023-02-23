CR Kesavan, Congress leader and the great grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, on Thursday resigned from the party. In a letter addressed to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, CR Kesavan said he has not seen any "vestige of the value" that made him work for the party for over two decades. "I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the Party presently symbolises, stands for ..." he wrote in the letter, "This is why I had recently declined an organisational responsibility at the national level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he added. Congress Will Not Return to Power in Assam Till 2036, Claims Minister Pijush Hazarika.

CR Kesavan Exits Congress

CR Kesavan, great grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, resigns from Congress party pic.twitter.com/lIBLc0odkY — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

My Letter of Resignation From the Indian National Congress

