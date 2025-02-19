The Congress party has drawn a parallel between comedian Samay Raina’s controversial show ‘India’s Got Latent’ and an old anecdote narrated by PM Narendra Modi. In a 2023 media conclave, Modi recalled a joke about a professor correcting a spelling mistake in his daughter’s suicide note. He mentioned hearing it in childhood while praising a journalist’s improved Hindi. Congress shared an Instagram reel juxtaposing both instances, questioning the BJP’s stance on humour and selective outrage. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy: Comedian Harsh Gujral Deletes ‘The Escape Room’ Episodes From YouTube Amid Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina’s Legal Cases Against Obscenity.

Congress Draws Parallel Between Samay Raina 'India's Got Latent' Controversy and Old 'Joke' Narrated by PM Narendra Modi

