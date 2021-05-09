Congress Leader Hardik Patel's Father Bharat Patel Dies Due to COVID-19 at Hospital in Ahmedabad:

Just received the unfortunate news of @HardikPatel_ 's father, Shri Bharat Patel ji, passing away due to COVID-19. He was receiving treatment at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. My condolences to his family grieving for the loss. — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) May 9, 2021

