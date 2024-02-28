In an unexpected development on Wednesday, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh announced his resignation from the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet. Singh, the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, stated that the future course of action now lies in the hands of the Congress high command. The Congress currently holds 40 seats, while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are occupied by independent candidates. Upon announcing his resignation, Singh expressed, “Given the current circumstances, it is inappropriate for me to continue as a part of the government. Therefore, I have decided to resign from the Council of Ministers. In the coming time, I will consult with my people via video and then decide the future course of action.” There is strong speculation that Singh may join the BJP within the next 24 hours. He added, “I am where I am. In the times to come, I will engage in discussions with my people, supporters, and well-wishers. After these discussions, we will decide the future course of action.” Himachal Pradesh Congress Crisis: Rebel MLAs Head to Shimla From Haryana.

Vikramaditya Singh Resigns

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh steps down from his position, a day after the Rajya Sabha election result in the state. He says, "All I would like to say is that under the current circumstances, it is not correct for me to continue as a part of the… pic.twitter.com/VNp0nuSfnR — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

