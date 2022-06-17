Amid the ongoing protest against the Agnipath scheme across the country, Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday urged to convene an urgent meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence at the earliest in order to discuss and deliberate on the Agnipath scheme.

Check tweet:

Congress MP KC Venugopal urges to convene an urgent meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence at the earliest to discuss and deliberate on the Agnipath scheme. pic.twitter.com/6URqB6sCpZ — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)