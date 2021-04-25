Corona Curfew Extended in Areas of Bhopal And Berasia Till 6 AM May 3 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in Madhya Pradesh:

Corona curfew has been extended in the areas of Bhopal and Berasia till May 3 (Monday), 6 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO)#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/I4DyjvRDtw — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

