The sale of cotton candy has been banned in Tamil Nadu following the discovery of cancer-causing chemicals in the confectionery. This decision comes two days after food safety officials confirmed the presence of these harmful substances in cotton candy, known as panju mittai in Tamil Nadu. Earlier this month, a similar ban was imposed in Puducherry. The Government Food Analysis Laboratory in Guindy conducted an analysis of coloured cotton candy samples. The results revealed the addition of a textile dye and a chemical compound known as Rhodomine-B. Consequently, the samples were declared ‘substandard and unsafe’ under various sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Cervical Cancer Symptoms, Visible Signs, Causes and Treatment: All You Need To Know the Cancer That Starts in the Cells of the Cervix.

Cotton Candy Banned in Tamil Nadu

